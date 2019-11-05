Sports Bar & Grill
A WISCONSIN SPIN

ON YOUR FAVORITE ALL-AMERICAN CLASSICS

ON YOUR FAVORITE ALL-AMERICAN CLASSICS

SEE MENU
Sports Bar & Grill
SEE MENU
Perfect For Every Event
WILD DUCK ROOM

LEAVE THE COOKING AND CLEANING TO US

LEAVE THE COOKING AND CLEANING TO US

MORE INFO
Perfect For Every Event
MORE INFO
Deals to Smile for
HAPPY HOUR

2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, MONDAY - FRIDAY

2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, MONDAY - FRIDAY

DRINK MENU
Deals to Smile for
DRINK MENU
Slider
menu-tile

check us out!

Fresh ingredients and mouth-watering taste. We have something for everyone to savor.

discover menu
catering-tile

host with us

Book your unforgettable event in the Wild Duck room! Our Bar Area is also available for reservation.

more info
location-tile

Kaukauna, WI

Calmes' Pub is one of the fastest growing bar/restaurants in the Fox Valley. Located in Kaukauna, just off HWY 41.

contact us
wild-duck-logo

untap the great outdoors

reserve the wild duck room for private parties

A hunting-inspired bar and event space brings nature indoors year-round and makes a memorable atmosphere for birthday celebrations, bridal parties and other private events.

The bright, inviting space is perfect for indoor parties and provides open-air patio access during warmer months.

more info

follow us for news & events!

Stay tuned for the latest news, events, specials, and more!